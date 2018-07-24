World's highest man-made waterfall flows down side of Chinese skyscraper

The world’s highest man-made waterfall is not where you’d expect it to be.

A skyscraper in Guiyang City, China, now holds the record for the world’s highest man-made waterfall.

The waterfall stands 350 feet tall on a 397-foot-tall building in the middle of the city.

According to reports, the waterfall will only be flowing for domestic or international events and only last 20 minutes.

It costs approximately $117 an hour to run the waterfall.

The water flowing down the skyscraper is then recycled from an underground storage system.

While the waterfall was designed to be a tourist attraction, many are saying it’s a waste of resources.

