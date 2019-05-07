News

World's largest passenger airliner lands at Orlando airport

Poor weather in Miami caused the plane to land in Orlando

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
Courtesy: Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world's largest passenger airliner had to make a stop at Orlando International Airport on Monday.

The airport said poor weather in Miami was the reason the Iberia Airbus A330 had to land in Orlando.

The plane stayed in Orlando until the weather passed.

The airport's social media account posted photos and videos of the plane.

 

 

 

