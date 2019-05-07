World's largest passenger airliner lands at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - The world's largest passenger airliner had to make a stop at Orlando International Airport on Monday.

The airport said poor weather in Miami was the reason the Iberia Airbus A330 had to land in Orlando.

The plane stayed in Orlando until the weather passed.

The airport's social media account posted photos and videos of the plane.

A surprise visit from the big bird! Some poor weather down at MIA sent the world’s largest passenger airliner our way. The Airbus A380 sure looks good here at MCO! pic.twitter.com/c7T0M0tpIE — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 6, 2019

Another heavy rarely seen at MCO! We welcomed this Iberia A330 as it waited for weather to pass at MIA. pic.twitter.com/P3PMyrWB0r — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) May 6, 2019

