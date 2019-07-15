Would a parking garage solve parking problems at Oviedo on the Park?

OVIEDO, Fla. - Parking at Oviedo on the Park -- a sprawling shopping, dining, housing and entertainment complex -- is a problem, especially during concerts and festivals.

John Shepherd, a frequent visitor to Oviedo on the Park, said the parking lots around the lake and many stores and restaurants are often full on weekends, at night and in the morning.

"I've come to the events a couple times and I'll park over here and walk down there just because there's nowhere to park down there," Shepherd said.

The agenda for Monday's Oviedo City Council meeting included a study done in 2016 that showed an additional 661 spots are needed during events.

Michael Collar Properties, which is currently building five restaurants and 23,480 square feet of retail space at the complex, is asking Oviedo's Community Redevelopment Agency for funding to add a three- or four-deck parking garage.

A garage with a ground floor plus three decks with 263 stalls would cost between $5.55 million to $5.65 million. A garage with a ground ground floor plus four decks with 336 stalls would cost between $6.85 million and $6.95 million.

Council members heard a presentation on the garage options at Monday evening's meeting.

Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere said no decisions on a parking garage would be made at Monday's meeting.

"Tonight, the CRA board is reviewing a presentation on parking structure options for Oviedo on the Park. As the phase three retail is being built out, parking for its success will be necessary," Persampiere said. "This is only a presentation and there will be no action taken on the use of CRA funds for this evening."

But some residents worry more about traffic than they do about parking.

Shepherd said the garage could cause even more of a traffic jam on already congested Mitchell Hammock Road.

"I feel like the road on Mitchell Hammock should be addressed a little more before parking, because this causes more congestion and issues," Shepherd said. "Every time I go to work in the morning, it's a 30 to 40 minute drive."

Brooke Bennett, who lives near Oviedo on the Park, said that after an event, the parking garage would empty directly onto Mitchell Hammock Road.

"I'm not sure what that will mean for the traffic on the road, adding more parking and more traffic," Bennett said. "There's a lot of traffic in the morning so I don't know that adding more parking will bring more people. I don't know."

Persampiere said any plans for a parking garage are a long way off.

