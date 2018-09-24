Would you sleep in coffin for 30 hours for $300?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - You could earn $300 for sleeping.

Sounds too good to be true, right? There’s a catch, because there’s always a catch.

Six Flags St. Louis is giving away $300 to someone who can sleep inside a closed coffin for 30 hours.

The theme park is holding the contest as part of its annual Fright Fest.

To be eligible to compete, you must be 18 years or older and not have any medical conditions that would make being in a coffin for 30 hours a risk for your health.

You also must be able lie in the coffin that is 2 feet by 7 feet.

All meals and snacks will be provided and eaten in the coffin, and contestants will be given a six-minute bathroom break every hour.

Entrants will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and awoken from sleep Sunday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.

Out of the six chosen, the coffin dweller who lasts the longest will win the money, season passes to the park, the coffin and other fun prizes.

If you leave the coffin for any reason other than the designated bathroom break, you will be eliminated from the contest.

If you’re not claustrophobic or creeped out easily and like to sleep, this contest is for you. Don’t forget to pack your own pillow and blanket.

To sign up, click here.



