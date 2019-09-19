Would you sleep in coffin for 30 hours to win $600?

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

If you aren't afraid of tight spaces or sleeping in a "slightly used" coffin, this challenge is for you.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is giving away $600 to someone who can sleep inside a closed coffin for 30 hours during its Fright Fest 2019.

Entrants will be laid to rest at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and awakened from sleep Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m.

This year there will be additional elimination challenges along the way that must be performed to stay in the contest.

To be eligible to compete, you must be 18 years or older and not have any medical conditions that would make being in a coffin for 30 hours a risk for your health.

You also must be able to lie in the coffin that is 2 feet by 7 feet.

All meals and snacks will be provided and eaten in the coffin, and contestants will be given designated bathroom breaks.

Out of the six chosen, the coffin dweller who lasts the longest will win the money, season passes to the park and a Fright Fest prize package.

If you leave the coffin for any reason other than the designated bathroom break, you will be eliminated from the contest.

If you're not claustrophobic or creeped out easily and like to sleep, this contest is for you. Don't forget to pack your own pillow and blanket.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.