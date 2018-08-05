Deputy's patrol car overturns after being hit by wrong-way driver, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy had to crawl through the windshield of his overturned patrol car after a crash with a wrong-way driver Sunday morning, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2006 BMW SUV west in the eastbound lanes of State Road 408 Sunday morning. The driver crashed into a marked Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car driving with traffic near mile marker 16, according to the crash report.

The report states the deputy's car was forced into the guardrail and then overturned. A trooper with FHP had to break the car's front windshield in order to get the deputy, who suffered minor injuries, out of the car. The driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said they took a blood sample from the driver of the SUV to test if she was intoxicated. Charges are pending based on the toxicology results.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

