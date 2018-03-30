Wrong-way driver in critical condition after I-4 crash, troopers say

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 around 1:30 a.m. Friday is in critical condition after crashing into two other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Javish Rodriguez Rivera, 27, was driving his 2017 Honda Civic east in the westbound lanes of I-4 for an unknown reason. He crashed head-on into a Mazda and a semitruck, according to the report.

Rivera suffered critical injuries in the crash. The Mazda driver, 18-year-old Kelli Ross, and the semitruck driver, 45-year-old Carl Harris, suffered minor injuries in the crash, the report said.

Troopers said all three drivers were wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against Rivera.

