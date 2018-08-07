WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy visits News 6 studios ahead of Orlando show

ORLANDO, Fla. - World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Jeff Hardy stopped by the News 6 studios Tuesday ahead of his Orlando performance.

The wrestling star, who is set to perform Tuesday night at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, sat down with News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero to talk about his long, successful career, a recent injury and what it's like to be in Orlando.

Hardy, who used to perform alongside his brother Matt, recently underwent surgery for an injury to his rotator cuff. He talked to Montiero about what it's been like coming back to his beloved sport after such a significant injury.

"It's scary at first, you know, intimidating. Every night, I'm going, 'Okay, this is the night. All them little clicks and cracks in there, I'm gonna hurt it again,' but so far so good, man," Hardy said.

Hardy told Montiero he still has a passion for music and is still managing to keep his band together amid his busy schedule.

"Naturally, there's not as much time in the WWE, like when I'm wrestling four nights a week, to get together and rehearse and do gigs and all that, but we do have one coming up next week in Greeneville, South Carolina, after Smackdown Live on Tuesday night," Hardy said.

Hardy said he's impressed with how Wrestlemania continues to grow each year, and he's thankful to still be a part of it after 26 years.

"It's just exciting to be 40 years old, still painting my face and still having good matches and feeling very healthy, and I'm just very blessed and lucky to be here," Hardy said.

He also made some predictions for Tuesday night's event. Hear those and the rest of the interview in the video player at the top of the story.

The WWE event at the Amway Center Tuesday begins at 7:45 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can find details on ticket information here.

