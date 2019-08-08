You can build ‘Friends' Central Perk with new Lego set

You can now have your own Central Perk.

“Friends” fanatics can soon get their hands on the hit ‘90s sitcom Lego set.

Lego is releasing the Central Perk set to celebrate “Friends” 25th anniversary.

Included in the set are all the characters -- Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe -- at their favorite coffee house.

The set goes on sale Sept. 1 for $59.99.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons after debuting on Sept. 22, 1994.



