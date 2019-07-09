You can now make Amazon returns at Kohl's

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Amazon returns just got a whole lot easier.

Kohl's is now accepting Amazon returns in all of its stores. And the best part is, no receipt or box is needed to complete the return.

According to Kohl's, customers can get a QR code emailed to them from Amazon. A Kohl's staff member will scan the QR code off a cellphone and the return will be processed.

“The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that. It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service.”

What began as a pilot at 100 stores nationwide, the return program is now available at 1,110 Kohl's locations nationwide.

