Here's how you can view Lime bikes on Google Maps in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Renting a Lime bike in Orlando just got easier thanks to a new feature that allows users to see e-bike availability and costs on Google Maps.

Orlando is among 80 cities that have integrated Lime bikes with Google Maps to allow users the ability to check rental costs, arrival times and bike locations. The connection that started in the City Beautiful Monday was designed to help riders easily gauge transportation options, officials said.

Available on both Apple and Android devices, users can view nearby Lime e-bikes on Google Maps by tapping the transit icon. To unlock the bike, they can then choose the Lime card and be transferred to the app.

This advancement was launched in 13 cities worldwide in December 2018 to test the market. Now, Orlando will be accompanied by Miami in starting the integration in Florida.

Also new to Orlando, Uber JUMP bikes will be hitting the sidewalks soon. They will work similarly to Lime bikes in the way users can access them through an app and park them without designated stands.

