You can see Jupiter's moons with nothing but binoculars this month

You don’t have to be a bona fide stargazer to appreciate what the solar system has in store this month.

With Jupiter and Earth reaching their closest point near the end of June, the largest planet in our solar system will not only be visible to the naked eye, but with binoculars or a small telescope, you’ll also be able to spot several of its moons.

According to NASA, you might even be able to catch a glimpse of the banded clouds that encircle the planet or the famous Great Red Spot.

Experts say on June 10, Jupiter, Earth and the sun will be arranged in a straight line with Earth in the middle, making Jupiter visible in the sky all night. However, NASA says, the entire month is an equally good time to check out the planet and its four largest moons.

Here's what's going on in the solar system the rest of the month.

What's Up for June? 🔭 Jupiter is up all night, while Mercury and Mars decide to get close, and the Moon reveals its tilted orbit. Downloadable video and transcript available at https://t.co/tPYUwcimlm pic.twitter.com/lPw2pIEyZ0 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2019

Sure sounds like a good month to grab a chair, some binoculars and a spot away from the city lights.

If you want to catch a glimpse of Jupiter and its moons but you live in the middle of city lights, consider heading somewhere in the suburbs or countryside to get a better view.

Click here to find the best dark spot for optimal viewing.

