YouTube producer accused of molesting teen actress accepts plea deal

YouTube producer Ian Rylett being finger printed by Orange County deputies after accepting a plea deal to child abuse charges on Thursday March 7, 2019. (Image: Jerry Askin/News 6)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A YouTube video producer accused of molesting a 15-year-old actress at a Central Florida hotel was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and probation under a plea agreement.

Ian Rylett, 55, is the United Kingdom producer behind popular YouTube channels featuring tween girls, including "Seven Super Girls."

Orange County deputies arrested Rylett in September 2018 on suspicion of molesting the teen, who had just signed a talent contract to appear in his YouTube videos.

Rylett entered into a plea agreement Thursday in Orange County court.

Under the agreement with prosecutors Rylett withdrew his not guilty plea to the lewd and lascivious molestation charge and entered a guilty plea to a child abuse charge.

Rylett was sentenced to 90 days in jail minus 29 days for time served. He will then serve five years of supervised probation. Rylett can’t have any contact with the victim or her mother. The producer also can’t work or have any contact with any minors under 18, except his daughter. He will have to pay restitution and court costs.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.