Zoo treating record number of sick sea turtles

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center said it took in 13 sick green sea turtles between Friday and Sunday. The turtles were covered in barnacles and suffering from other ailments like inflammation and sepsis.

All 13 turtles are being treated with antibiotics and nutritional support, and have been given a safe place to rest while they recover.

The Healing Center normally houses around 12 rehabilitated sea turtles at a time, but had 13 on site last week. The additional 13 animals now being treated forced the staff to reconfigure the space to accommodate a record-breaking 26 patients.

Twelve turtles were transferred to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon on Monday.

The cause of the illnesses is unknown.

Brevard Zoo staffers said other rehabilitation facilities in the state are also nearing capacity.

If you find sea turtles that appear to be in distress, you are asked to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (888) 404-3922 or Sea Turtle Preservation Society at (321) 676-1701.



