☀️More 90-degree days, but Ian no more 🌀

ORLANDO, Fla. – I know. I hate bringing up any storm, but the fact is we are unfortunately closing in on hurricane season. Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges with you. We’ll talk about how to make sure everyone is prepared as we get closer, but for now we will look back.

Yesterday, the World Meteorological Organization officially retired Ian and Fiona because of how deadly and the costly the storms were.

Click here to see the names that will be used instead when this list of names comes around again in 2028.

In case you missed it, there was a very significant tornado that tore through several Mississippi and Alabama communities late last week. The tornado that impacted Rolling Fork was rated an EF-4 with winds greater than 166 mph. Click here to see the tornado move through Mississippi from a radar perspective.

Toasty 2023 ♨️

Hey Insiders, it’s meteorologist Candace Campos. I kid you not, while out running errands over the weekend I overheard the line, “Gosh, it’s not supposed to be this hot already” six times in one day!!! And they aren’t wrong... it’s not supposed to be this hot this early in the year. So this got me thinking, how do we stand a quarter into 2023 with our temperatures? Click here to see those findings.

The short answer, you are NOT just imagining this heat... it has been a historically hot start.

Thankful for the AC 🥵

They’re heeeeeeerrrrrrrreeeeee! Hey Insiders! Meteorologist Troy Bridges with ya.

Don’t worry. I’m not talking about “Poltergeist.” I’m talking about these hot temperatures! Maybe I should say, “They’re baaaaaaaack!”

After a brief break from the heat, we are now feeling temperatures in the 90s again.

You know the saying: “In Florida, give the weather a minute and it’ll change.”

We had a front that brought a cool down. Now just in time for the weekend, temperatures are back up with very little rain chances.

Click here for more on the hot weekend forecast.

👀No joke! The first weather satellite launched on April Fool’s Day🛰️

April Fool’s Day is this Saturday, but can you imagine turning on the news April 1, 1960, and the report says the picture you are looking at are the first images from a satellite in space? Sounds like an April Fool’s Day prank, right?

Hey there Insiders, it’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos here with you talking about the launch of the first weather satellite into space in 1960.

That launch was the starting point of what meteorologists use every day forecasting weather. Click here to read how it opened the doors to the amazing technology we have now!