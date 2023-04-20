Y’all 👏 showed 👏 up

And I love it!

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Remember last week when I told you all about the new PinIt! channel, dedicated to events around town? Some of you shared photos to the Central Florida Happenings channel, including David C. who shared a photo of the Cocoa Beach Air Show (as seen above) 📸!

How cool is that. I’m so excited to be able to share more of the photos you all take while you’re out on the town.

Let’s get into what’s going on this weekend 😉

(pixabay)

Get your art rate up! 🎨

... Get it?

The 2023 Melbourne Art Festival will feature over 200 fine art and jewelry booths, live music, food and more.

Scholarships to help qualifying Brevard County students in the arts are funded by the Melbourne Art Festival Scholarship Art Auction. According to the website, the festival has contributed over $95,000 to students, teachers and visual programs in local schools.

Isn’t it a great way to help the community? Click here to learn more.

((AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz))

Puerto Rico is about to be right here in downtown Orlando ... kinda.

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is back again to celebrate and honor Puerto Rican culture and its role in the community.

This year’s parade is dedicated to Loíza, a municipality on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico. Discover Puerto Rico’s website describes Loíza as having “rich African heritage that permeates the town’s identity.”

Click here for more information on the parade and the lineup 🎵.

Other happenings:

🐶 Bark Brew Fest: Bring your dog and enjoy a beer at the 27th Bark Brew Fest in Cocoa. There will be bingo and food to enjoy, all while benefiting Coastal Boxer Rescue of Florida. Click here for more.

🤤 Taste of Soul - Soul Food Festival: Orlando Festival Park will be filled with “sights, sounds and tastes” of various cultures of soul food cooking, according to organizers. The festival kicks off this weekend, with a little fun for tomorrow to get the party started. Click here for what you need to know.

🌎 How to celebrate Earth Day in Central Florida: Earth Day is on Saturday! And in case you didn’t know, that’s not Earth’s birthday! There are several events on various days across Central Florida that will allow you to participate in celebrating and investing in our planet. Click here for the full lineup.

Again, I’m so happy we are filling up the Central Florida Happenings PinIt! channel!

Have any ideas for an event I could feature? Email me the deets, here.

See y’all next week,

- Brenda