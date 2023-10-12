The show must go on

The Setting the Stage newsletter writer may have taken a final bow, but this is not an end to what Sam Dunne started and created.

Someone new is entering from stage left.

Hi, I’m Brooke Savage! Yes, that’s really my last name. I’ve been a TV producer at News 6 for 5 years, but you may have also seen my name on some ClickOrlando stories.

You may be wondering, what connection do I have to the arts? Well, I danced and acted for 11 years in South Florida, and it has always been something I remained interested in. I love checking out plays, whether it’s from a small community theatre, or at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Now that I’ve introduced myself, let’s get to what’s happening in show biz.

🎭 Out there, living in the sun.... you can catch The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is showing at Osceola Arts on select nights through October 22 (Ashleigh Ann Gardner, Osceola Arts)

On select nights through October 22, you can take a trip back to 15th century Paris, where Quasimodo has been living in shadows, and will finally step out into the world. The performance has all the songs you know and love from Disney’s animated movie, but the play also digs deeper and gets more sinister with it based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel. It’s also accessible for those who are hard of hearing or who have trouble seeing. We posted ticket prices, what to expect from the play, and the dates for the accessible performances here.

🎶 Backstreet’s back, alright! Actually just Nick Carter is

Nick Carter is bringing his 'Who I Am' solo tour to the Dr. Phillips Center on Sunday, Oct. 15 (Brian Doherty, Nick Carter)

Nick Carter is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this Sunday. I had the chance to ask him about what it’s like to be back in Central Florida where the Backstreet Boys got their start, what it’s like to be back with his bandmates, and his family life. Check out the full interview and ticket information here.

We should also mention, apparently it’s a boy band-type weekend. The Jonas Brothers are performing tonight and Monday at the Amway Center.

💀 Get your ofrendas ready, Día de los Muertos is coming to downtown Orlando

“Día de los Muertos & Monster Event” coming to Downtown Orlando on Thursday, Oct. 19. (Downtown Arts District Orlando)

It’s all part of an art exhibit at CityArts on Pine Street, along with a procession, street party, entertainment, and food. The event is in its 14th year and it’s happening Thursday. We posted information on what to expect here.

More Central Florida entertainment news

🎙Riff On This - News 6 Meteorologist Samara Cokinos talks to Ricky Padilla on her Riff On This podcast. The radio show host discussed the ups and downs of working in the radio industry.

🩰Insider - We may be in Halloween mode right now, but News 6 Morning Anchor and Insider Guide Crystal Moyer is getting an inside look at the Orlando Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ set to debut in December. If you can’t access the story, you have to become a News 6 insider. It’s free to join. Click here to sign up.

That’s a wrap for this week’s Setting the Stage newsletter. Thank you for welcoming me into your inbox!

If you have a show, exhibit, or artist you want to tell me about or feature, please, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at bsavage@wkmg.com

I’ll catch up with you guys next time!

Brooke