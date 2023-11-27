It’s all over! (Just about)

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next seven days which takes us right to the end of the season!! Hurricane season officially ends Dec. 1. Now, this past season was an active one, but with the exception of Idalia, wasn’t an impactful one.

Idalia, of course, was an extremely powerful hurricane that significantly impacted our friends in the Panhandle and Big Bend. There were 19 other storms during the 2023 hurricane season. Click here for a recap and a look ahead to December.

Yes, December. Now anything that does develop in the month of December will do so in the open waters of the Atlantic. I have a breakdown in the link above that talks about why I think we have a better shot for December Development. Again, nothing to worry about here, just noteworthy if it does happen.

I wanted to take the time to thank everyone for reading the Tropics Watch newsletter this season! It truly means the world to me. I really enjoyed the conversations we had through the season and I look forward to talking with again next year. The Pinpoint Weather Team and News 6 strive to be the voice of calm and I really hope you found that in the Newsletter and livestreams online.

If something pops up in December, or January, I’ll still pay a visit to your inbox and let you. Have a great Christmas, Hanukah and New Year!

- Jonathan

