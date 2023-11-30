It’s here! 🥳

December, guys. December is here.

Sunrises and the holiday season are two of the best things this time of year, so what better way to showcase it than a photo with both! Thanks to one of our PinIt! users for sharing this gorgeous photo, featuring the cutest doggo. You can share your pics easily by uploading it on our PinIt! page here.

Tacos and tasty treats, what’s not to love 🤤?

The 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown is back for two days, with dozens of vendors serving up all kinds of tacos 🌮.

So, come hungry! Each item will be $1-$5, so you can try as many as you can handle.

There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace, axe throwing and more.

Another weekend means another chance to get lost in the lights.

There are lots of tree lightings, festivals and parades happening this weekend to kick off December.

One of the events includes the Orlando Tree Lighting happening tomorrow with the News 6 morning team! The event will feature holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks and a holiday market on International Plaza within Lake Eola Park.

Be sure to join Bridgett Ellison, Crystal Moyer, Candace Campos and Trooper Steve at Lake Eola for the fun holiday event. Click here for more details.

For other holiday events happening in your county this weekend, ✨ click here ✨.

Other happenings:

🎻 Stetson Symphony Orchestra helps Mount Dora celebrate holiday season: Downtown Mount Dora will celebrate the season with a “Holiday Symphony” concert this weekend. If you can’t make it, don’t fret. News 6 will stream the concert LIVE on News 6+. Click here for everything you need to know.

👀 Check out ceramic art market, celebrate the winter season: The Orlando Pottery Festival & Holiday Arts Market is back this weekend for two days filled with over 50 artists. This is a perfect place to get some Christmas shopping done or support local. Click here for more info.

💋 Kiss KISS goodbye at Rock & Brews restaurants this weekend: Rock & Brews, a restaurant chain founded by KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will host watch parties at every location across the country — including three in Central Florida — for the final KISS concert happening at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click here to learn more.

🎅 71st Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade: The Winter Park Christmas parade is back with holiday-themed floats, Santa Claus and more. Plus there are other holiday festivities going on through the weekend. Click here for more.

😈 Find Krampus in Central Florida: If you’re one to forget about Santa, there are lots of events going on with Krampus. This European monster is Santa’s helper, punishing naughty children by putting them in a sack or basket to carry them away every Krampusnacht. Click here to check out the list.

