Want your dog to live longer?

I can't promise forever, but scientists are hoping to at least learn more about the potential of slowing the aging process in our pets, and they might need your help to do it.

Before we get to that, though, let's talk money.

💰 Governor lays out budget

If there were any teachers out there unsure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, they may be a little more fond of him following his $91.4 billion budget proposal Monday that included money needed to raise their starting salaries. Find out how much the governor wants teachers to be paid and how much of the overall budget he wants to dedicate to education.

🚭 Backing off vaping bans?

President Donald Trump, who proposed a ban in September to get rid of most flavored e-cigarettes, is now stepping away from the idea out of fear that it could cost him some important votes, according to White House and campaign officials. See who else is warning of the political problems a vaping crackdown could cause.

🔥 It's been too long, Beefy King

I mean, it hasn't even been a week since the legendary restaurant closed due to what officials say was an arson fire, but I'm confident a lot of Central Floridians have been waiting to see it reopen. Find out how soon it could happen.

🐶 How can our pets live longer?

That's the question scientists are hoping to answer, but they need about 10,000 pets to help them do it. I can't be the only one who looks at their pup with such admiration before quickly thinking, "I almost wish I'd never gotten you so that I'd never have to know what it's like to be without you when you're gone." I know, it's totally unhealthy, which is why I'd probably apply to be part of this study. Know anyone who wants their furry friend to live longer? Of course you do. Share this story with them for their chance at making it possible.

🎂 Happy birthday to this power couple

Speaking of living a long life, help me wish a very happy birthday to Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who are turning 91 today, despite the fact that they don't look a day over 20 -- if that. I'm really hoping they'll share their secrets soon. See the list of fun facts about the mice you probably didn't know.

🧥 Coat-dragging Monday

Let me guess. You packed a jacket of some sort because it was 40 to 50 degrees when you left this morning, but now it's above 70 and you've taken it on and off a handful of times already. Same. And the roller coaster is not over yet. Find out how soon temperatures could return to the 80s.

🥣 Help me help you 🤒

Of course, with this chilly weather, I woke up feeling awful this morning, and I'm still pretty stuffy now.