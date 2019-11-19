Y'all thought hurricane season was over?

Not quite.

Allow me to introduce you to Tropical Storm Sebastien. 😑

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 Impeachment hearings resume

The public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine continue this week, with the latest taking place Tuesday afternoon. Get up to speed on everything you've missed so far and how you can watch the hearings live when they resume.

🔐 Disney Plus security scares

The new streaming service launched one week ago and some of its millions of subscribers say they've been shut out of their accounts after hackers tried breaking into them. Some users' information is even up for sale on hacking forums, according to a report. Are you one of them? Find out what Disney is saying about the security concerns.

👓 Benefits to blue light glasses?

If you've been a part of my newsletter family from the beginning, you might remember that I struggled with serious migraines on a regular basis. Since I started using the blue light glasses several months ago, I've probably had one or two headaches. Others in the newsroom have also started using them, which got us thinking: What is it about these things that have so many people swearing by them? News 6 investigator Adrianna Iwasinski asked eye experts if the lenses actually offer any real benefits, or if it's all in our heads. Here's what they had to say.

🍔 Impossible Whopper not meat-free?

That's what one vegan is claiming in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a Florida Burger King, and he wants every customer who has ever purchased the Impossible Whopper to be refunded. Find out what he says Burger King is doing that contaminates the plant-based burger with meat byproducts.

🌿 Get paid to get high?

I'm not saying you should, but I am saying the opportunity exists. One company is offering $3,000 a month for someone to smoke and review marijuana. If you know someone who's been struggling to land a full-time job because they can't pass a drug test, this could be their chance. Get the full job description and find out how to apply.

☀️ Dry week in Central Florida

Temperatures have pretty much been all over the place this week, but the one constant is that we are expected to stay dry all week. The warming trend is also expected to continue. Check the full forecast to find out how warm temperatures could get and when rain is expected to return.

🌀 Tropical Storm Sebastien

We couldn't just end the season on a quiet note, could we? With just 11 days left in the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed, and with a difficult style of spelling its name, might I add. Find out where the system is swirling and where it's expected to go.

Thank you to everyone who offered me tips to fight this cold. ❤️ I'm feeling better already, but if you have any other advice to help with this ugly cough, I'd be more than happy to hear it. *sniffle* Send your suggestions my way at BVolz@wkmg.com.