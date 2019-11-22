Today's newsletter is all about what's happening in the sky, except for the biggest headline of the day: White Castle is coming to Florida. 😍

But before we talk about all that, I would just like to say I'm only slightly offended by how many people guessed that "I skipped second grade" was my lie in yesterday's game of Two Truths and a Lie. 🤔 The lie was being terrified of roller coasters. I actually love them. Regardless, thanks for playing!

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

✈️ Flight change email

Have you gotten one? If you're flying Frontier, you may be one of many other passengers out there who got an email saying "there has been a change to your upcoming flight." The company says that was an accident, so you can likely disregard it. If you're flying another airline and received an email like this, I'd definitely look into it. If you're flying Frontier, I'd still confirm the details of your trip, just to be safe. Find out how to check on any changes to your itinerary.

😱 SUV-sized drones over Disney

Speaking of planes, the massive things that could fly over Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge pretty soon might look like them, but they're actually expected to be huge drones. Disney bloggers say the massive fighter-style drones could be tested in the air ahead of the highly anticipated Dec. 5 opening of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. Get a sneak peek at the SUV-sized drones bloggers say you could see.

☁️ Holes in the sky?

Patricia Carter - The Villages

If you looked up this morning and noticed what looked like a hole-punched sky, you weren't the only one. Many viewers noticed the funny-looking clouds and wondered what caused them. News 6's very intelligent meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explains the science behind the sky.

☃️ Snow in Florida: A Christmas miracle

Central Floridians are going to get snow this year and without the miserably cold temperatures that come with the beautiful white fluff. Oh, and they'll be getting 30 days of it, starting Dec. 2. Find out how the winter wonderland is possible and where you'll be able to see it.

☀️ Sunshine, blue skies

Just in case you didn't click that last link and think Central Florida is about to freeze over, I'd like to point out that we have a high near 80 degrees in Friday's forecast. If you do like the chilly weather, stay tuned for our next front. See how soon the next drop in temperatures is expected.

🍔 Move over, Cinderella's Castle

A new castle is about to make the happiest place on earth even happier. That's right, White Castle and its magical little square burgers are coming to a location near Disney World, according to a report, marking the first White Castle in Florida for more than 50 years. See exactly where the restaurant is set to open and share the news with your fellow foodies.

We made it to Friday, my friends. And if the weekend isn't enough to get you excited, just remember: less than a week until Thanksgiving. 🦃