Happy Monday, this is Emilee Speck filling in for Bri Volz today. Sadly, I'm writing this sitting next to her empty desk. Please send her well-wishes because she's fighting off a terrible cold -- days before Thanksgiving, no less!

Let's dive in, shall we? Here's a look at today's top trending stories on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com.

🧧 Here's how to make an informed donation decision

The holiday season is a great time for nonprofits to raise funds for their causes, however, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warns some people will try to take advantage of that giving spirit through bogus charities.

On Monday, Moody released the 2019 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide. The guide offers tips to consumers to help them determine whether a charity is legitimate. There are some great resources to help you avoid scams here.

🗃️ Baby found in shoebox

The investigation continues Monday after a baby boy was left in a shoebox at an Orange County apartment complex over the weekend.

The woman who found the baby said she thought it wasn't real at first.

"His little foot was sticking out of the box. I saw him wiggle his foot -- it's a real baby, he's alive, I need to do something about it, so that's when I called 911."

We will continue to follow this story here.

😞 I wish I read this before I booked my flight

It's probably too late if you already booked your Thanksgiving flights, but in an attempt to help travelers this holiday season, financial site UpgradedPoints analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to determine the airlines that are most likely to bump travelers. See the full list here.

Frontier Airlines is No. 1, which is no bueno for me as that's how I'm getting to Colorado this week. Pray for me.

📺 You don't know Jack, but you will

Peter Bergman made his debut as Jack Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" 30 years ago this week, and viewers have all been following his triumphs and tragedies ever since.

In honor of the anniversary, the show devoted the entire Nov. 25 episode to the character.

Ahead of the milestone, Bergman spoke to News 6 anchor Julie Broughton about playing one of daytime televisions' most popular leading men. Click here to see what he has to say.

🐐 No kidding around: Goats to the rescue

To tame a wild acre at a Titusville elementary school, the Brevard School District is using a creative solution: a crack squad of bramble-munching goats.

About two dozen of the hungry animals will bite back the problem shrubs in an effort to clear the unruly plot, which abuts a basketball court and puts students at risk of close encounters with snakes and other critters. Click here for the full story.

🌞 It's all sunshine from here

We're off to a great start for a holiday workweek. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos is pinpointing plenty of sunshine and cooler weather.

Highs today will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine around.

Bonus: The sunset this evening at 5:29 p.m. should be quite spectacular.

Here's hoping you are rested and relaxed ahead of any holiday travel.

What do you want to know about ahead of Thanksgiving? If you have any story tips or ideas, send them my way at especk@wkmg.com.

Also, BOLO for a special edition of the newsletter dedicated to Black Friday this week.

Feel better soon, Bri! I miss my podmate.