Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com:

🚘 Tragic Thanksgiving reminder

Four Florida men were killed Tuesday night in a crash on I-95 that troopers say happened because of a problem with the axle of a trailer the men were pulling on a pickup truck. That means the people who love them will be grieving this Thanksgiving. Keep them in your thoughts and hug your loved ones a little tighter. As News 6's traffic safety expert Trooper Steve would say, let this also serve as a reminder to anyone traveling to do a full check on their vehicle before hitting the road.

✈️ Check your flights

If you're traveling by plane, you'll want to check your flight itinerary to make sure the crazy weather happening in other parts of the U.S. right now hasn't prompted any changes. Click here to check airport delays across the country and share the tool with your fellow travelers.

🦃 How do you like your bird?

I would just like to say that I had no idea people even deep-fried their Thanksgiving turkeys until I moved here. And after seeing how wrong the turkey frying process can go, I was even more puzzled by it. I'm talking flames and a burned bird, people. If you're a fan of the fried or just looking to experiment with it this year, follow these tips to avoid having Thanksgiving dinner go up in flames.

🍠 Burned the bird? Still have sides

Honestly, it's fine. You can still have Thanksgiving as long as you have the right side dishes. I mean, just think about the ratio of turkey to sides you have on your plate, anyway. Sides rule, and everyone here at News 6 has their favorite for their own reasons. Find out who loves what dish most and why, then share your favorite recipe in the comments. Mine's stuffing, because duh.

☀️ Thankful for this weather

As if you need something else to be thankful for, try stepping outside for a moment. Today is GOR👏GEOUS. Oh, and the end of hurricane season is just days away. Can I get a woot-woot? 🙌

Get the full forecast to find out what's in store for Turkey Day.

🛍️ Hitting the stores for Black Friday?

My sisters will probably pressure me into doing it and I'll cave because I want the quality time with them, but that doesn't mean I'm a fan of crowds. I am, however, a fan of good deals, and I spoke with an expert on the best ways to find them. See when stores will roll out their Black Friday deals and watch the video at the top of this story for tips on the best ways to save without even leaving your house.

We won't have a newsletter Thursday because we want you to have the day to focus on what's most important: family, friends and food. 🍽️ Your favorite newsletter will return with a special smart shopping edition on Black Friday, so keep an eye out for that.

