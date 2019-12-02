ORLANDO, Fla. – Is it just me or are Mondays after a long holiday weekend always the worst?

At least today we have cyber deals to help boost our energy levels, plus now that Thanksgiving is over, we can start putting up the holiday decorations without getting dirty looks. Believe it our not, I helped set up a 6-foot tall tree in the newsroom today to help get everyone in the spirit.

If that's not enough to perk you up, I've got today's headlines to get you ready for the week.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com.

💻 All the discounts, none of the hassle

Cyber Monday is where it's at for people like me who prefer to shop online. Forget standing in line for hours to score discounted electronics when you can get the same deals from the comfort of your own home (or at work when your boss isn't looking). Target, Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot and a slew of other retailers are offering markdowns that are sure to get customers excited. Check out some of the best rollbacks.

🐶 The most popular puppies

Would a dog by any other name still be a good boy? The answer is yes, always. Trupanion decided to see what dog moms and dads are calling their pups, so the company used its database with hundreds of thousands of pets to determine the most popular names for puppies in 2019. See if your canine companion's name made the list.

🏄‍♀️ Surf's up

Most 17-year-olds spend their time on social media or lounging around with their friends. Carolina Marks isn't most 17-year-olds. The Melbourne Beach native learned Sunday that she will be one of two women representing the U.S. at the inaugural surfing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Find out what the teen says is her lucky charm.

🔔 Bells will be ringin'

The sound of bells jing-a-ling and ring, ting ting-a-ling, too, is ubiquitous during the holiday season and in this case, it's for a good cause. The Salvation Army is bringing back its Red Kettle Campaign to help provide beds, meals and more for those in need. Plus this year, there's a new way to donate. Here's how you can help.

👼 'They're doing it specifically to make a child's life happy'

You're never too old to help someone who needs it the most. Seniors from the Zellwood Station community proved that recently when they stuffed hundreds of stockings and dressed just as many teddy bears for children and senior recipients of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Let their efforts inspire you and find out how you can get involved.

❄️ It's about to get frosty

So, there might not be actual frost, but it will definitely be cold by Central Floridian standards. A front that moved in early this morning will bring temperatures in the 40s and even the 30s overnight. If you haven't already pulled out your winter wear, now is the time. Watch Troy Bridge's latest forecast to see how long the chilly weather will last.

I want to know: How are you feeling this post-Thanksgiving Monday? I need to know that I'm not the only one who's particularly sluggish this afternoon. Email acutway@wkmg.com to tell me about your day.