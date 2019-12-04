Didn't see that one coming 🤔

Working in the news industry, there's not too much that catches you by surprise, but every so often something comes completely out of the left field.

Well, today was one of those days.

I won't tease you about it much longer, let's jump right into today's headlines.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com.

🚀 I don't want no scrubs

We didn't want a scrub, but that's what we got. SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, which was scheduled for liftoff at 12:51 p.m. from Cape Canaveral. When the rocket does launch, it'll be carrying a half-dozen experiments and supplies to the International Space Station. Find out when SpaceX will try again.

🎢 Disney deets

The end of the year is nigh, which means Disney fanatics are buzzing about the new attractions coming to the parks in 2020. This week, Walt Disney World officials released more details and sneak peeks of some of the upcoming rides and park enhancements, including Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. See when the new rides will open.

🐗 What a boar

The only thing worse than that pun is what these feral pigs are doing to one Kissimmee man's yard. He says every night, the hostile hogs swarm his property and destroy everything in sight. He's not the only one feeling the pigs' wrath. The aggressive animals have been rooting land in other parts of his neighborhood as well, including near a school bus stop. Watch videos of the pigs in action.

🎄 We can't all be home for Christmas

While most of us spend the holidays celebrating with our loved ones, there are those who don't have that luxury because they're serving our country. Still, one Florida mother took a creative approach to making sure her deployed husband is included in the holiday festivities with the help of some digital photo editing skills. Read what she had to say about the picture perfect card.

⚖️ This is the one I was telling you about

George Zimmerman makes a court appearance on Nov. 19, 2013, in Sanford, Florida.

It's been awhile since George Zimmerman made headlines but today, news broke that the former neighborhood watch volunteer is suing the family of Trayvon Martin, the teen he was acquitted of killing. Both of Martin's parents, a key witness, a high-profile attorney and more are named in the defamation lawsuit. Find out how much money Zimmerman is seeking.

☃️ Baby, it's still cold outside

We don't get frigid temperatures that often, so we might as well bundle up and enjoy it while it lasts, right? Today's high is only 67, which is almost 10 degrees colder than the average for this day. Tomorrow will be cool again but come this weekend, temperatures will be perfect. Troy Bridges has the full forecast.

Were you as surprised as I was by that story? I want to hear your reactions. Send me your thoughts by emailing acutway@wkmg.com.