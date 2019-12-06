Sorry to end the week this way😔

I guess the week just couldn't end without some major news breaking. The news gods would've been letting us off too easy, huh?

If you haven't heard, there have been two big stories developing out of both North and South Florida since we last chatted. Let me get you up to speed on both.

Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com:

🔹 Deadly shooting at Florida naval base

The latest tragedy began unfolding Friday morning when a shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Officials said at least four people are dead and seven others, including two deputies, were injured in the attack. My sister's boyfriend is stationed there and was in complete fear for his life. If someone you love is also there, I sincerely hope they're safe. ❤️ Learn more about the suspect and the possible ties to terrorism officials are investigating.

🔸 Chase ends in deadly shootout

Another absolutely heartbreaking story took place in South Florida Thursday afternoon when a chase involving a stolen UPS truck ended in a deadly shootout. The FBI said four people, including the UPS driver and a bystander, were killed after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on the mileslong chase. The FBI is now investigating. Read the full story to learn more about the victims.

🚗 Ride-sharing: Is it safe?

Personally, I never ride in an Uber or Lyft alone just out of an abundance of caution, but I know so many people who do. Should they be, though? Uber says the more than 3,000 sexual assaults reported during its U.S. rides in 2018, including more than 200 rapes, is up from the previous year. Get a closer look at the numbers and see what the company says it's doing to keep passengers safe.

😷 Early start to flu season

The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years, according to health officials, and they're blaming an unexpected virus for the early spread in illnesses. Find out what the early start could mean for this flu season.

🏂🏽 Sunshine State? More like Snowshine State

(Credit: Snowcat Ridge)

That was a stretch, but you get the point: Snow is coming to Florida, people. Go ahead and cancel that annual ski trip because a snow park is coming to the Sunshine State next year and you'll be able to do all the snow tubing your heart desires. See when and where the park will open and what other magic Floridians can expect.

😎 Long time no see, 80s

If we are ever actually going to become the "Snowshine State," it won't be this weekend. After a chilly week, temperatures have finally warmed up a bit to the mid-70s before the 80s return next week. Will rain be an issue this weekend? Get the full forecast to find out.

🎄 In need of holiday cheer?

I know we had some pretty sad stuff today, but don't let it get you down right before the weekend. If you need help getting in the holiday spirit, head out to Lake Eola tonight for the annual Christmas tree lighting. I heard a rumor that your favorite morning news team might be there. 😏 You'll have to go to let me know if it's true.