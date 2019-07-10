About those buns you just bought...

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

To be clear, when it comes to buns, I'm talking about the bread kind -- as in hot dog and hamburger buns.

Anyway, you'll want to check on any you have because they could be part of a massive recall affecting stores nationwide.

I'll have more on that in a sec, but first things first: Happy hump day. You know I never miss the chance to celebrate a Wednesday. I also don't ever miss the chance to give you all your afternoon headlines, so here they are!

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Pinpointing the tropics

So, you know that area of low pressure we've been talking about all week? Well, according to the National Hurricane Center, there's a 100% chance it's going to develop into something tropical. In fact, forecasters are even saying it's expected to become Hurricane Barry. Get the latest on its projected path and see which areas are expected to feel the impact.

🏈 UCF QB hurt

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

I don't know if you've been able to gather this on your own, but I'm not really a sports gal. I am, however, a UCF gal, and I do keep tabs on my Knights, especially on major updates like this: The candidates in the running to be UCF's starting QB for the upcoming season are dwindling, as Darriel Mack Jr., who replaced McKenzie Milton after he was hurt last year, is suffering from a broken ankle. Find out what coach Josh Heupel said about Mack's injury and the quarterbacks still in the running. Get well soon, D. Mack!

📴 No more spam calls?

Ferre Dollar/CNN

Yesterday was a good day to be an AT&T user, considering the company became the first major U.S. wireless company to automatically block robocalls for its customers. Learn more about the service and how it compares to what other companies have to offer. Hey, every other phone carrier, if this works out, please follow suit. Thank you in advance. Sincerely, a Bri Volz who is sick of robocalls.

💲 Small savings

FreeImages.com/alfonso diaz U.S. consumers spend more than $5 billion on room deodorizers, scented oils and candles each year. That's $5 billion up in flames or evaporated every 12 months.

It's hard saving money. Trust me, I can't stop buying jumpsuits, so I know how tough it is. With that being said, when it comes to saving, every little bit makes a difference. Have you thought about making some cuts around the house? You might after this. See the list of household items you're probably paying too much for.

🌭 Recalled buns

Bloomberg via Getty Images/CNN Wonder is one of the brands whose buns are subject to recall.

OK, so about those recalled buns. Check your pantry for Flowers Foods Inc. buns because the company says they could have pieces of hard plastic in them that may cause a choking hazard. I suppose that means if you've already eaten them and you're still breathing, you should be fine. But if you haven't, let's try to avoid the whole choking thing. Read the list of products included in the recall.

👋⛈️ Goodbye, Danny Treanor

Just before what's expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could form, News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor is saying farewell. If you've lived in Central Florida for a while, you've certainly come across his talent in the 40 years he spent in the TV biz. He's a weather legend, and this industry really won't be the same without him. He officially signed off the air in his final newscast Sunday night, but seeing as we just celebrated him in the newsroom with a giant cake, his retirement is now official. If you missed it, watch his final farewell and share it with your congratulations.

I'll miss Danny's sweet treats, sense of humor and how he always told my boss I was a way better employee than I probably am. 😇 Oh, and I'll miss the Costco-sized box of fiber bars he bought me every Christmas. If you grew up watching Danny, share your favorite memory of him with me at BVolz@wkmg.com. I'll be happy to pass them on to the legend himself. 😊

