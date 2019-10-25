Amazon earnings are bad news for Bezos😨

Copyright 2019 CNN

It's 4 p.m. on a Friday. Think about how close we are to the weekend. That's about how close Jeff Bezos is to no longer being the richest person in the world. Yikes.

😨 Bad news for Bezos

David Ryder/Getty Images Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Following the release of Amazon's third-quarter earnings, reports say Bezos is dangerously close to losing his title of "world's richest person" to Bill Gates, who lost the title to Bezos in 2017. Find out why it's been a tough year for Bezos financially and how his wealth stacks up against Gates'.

Either way, they both have a lot more billions than I ever will. 🙄

🌧️ Wet weekend?

It's Fri-YAY, people, and the only thing that could make me more excited for the weekend would be some fantastic beach weather. Unfortunately, I don't think I'll be getting any, but it's still the weekend, which is great -- wet or not. See the full forecast to find out how long rain is expected to fall in Central Florida.

🌀 The tropics are almost irrelevant again

But they're not yet. We still have another month left of hurricane season and Tropical Depression 17 just formed in the Gulf to prove it. Get a look at the system's track to see what forecasters predict.

🐿️ Who doesn't love happy endings?

One of three pairs of sugar gliders seized from an animal hoarding situation up for adoption. (Image: Edgewater Animal Shelter)

No one, which is why I had to give you a great update to a story we talked about earlier this week. Remember that house that had hundreds of animals living in it? Well, some of them have been cleared for adoption, including a few really adorable sugar gliders. Come on, you can't say you've never thought about having a flying squirrel. Find out how you can apply to give the animals their happy endings.

🎃 Rotting pumpkin prevention

FreeImages.com/Courtney Mroch

We have less than a week left until Halloween, so you have my permission to go ahead and carve your pumpkin now. Just remember, Florida's heat is no joke and you don't want your trick-or-treating neighbors to think your house is the scariest one on the block, so don't let that thing rot on your front porch before the big day. To help, use these tips and tricks to keep your jack-o'-lantern looking fresh.

🎅 Christmas is so close ...

(Credit: Haley Coomes)

I can almost taste it -- literally. And I will be able to when I stop at Publix on my way home to pick up a few bins of holiday-flavored ice cream. That's right. Your favorite festive flavors are back on grocery store shelves, along with some new ones you probably won't be able to resist. Read the flavor descriptions and then try to resist breaking out your winter holiday decor. If you do, though, I won't judge. ☃️🎄🎁

