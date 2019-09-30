Another chain files for bankruptcy☹️

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

With more and more retail companies filing for bankruptcy, it's getting harder to picture the future of fashion.

Sad news for fashionistas: Forever 21 just became the latest company to add its name to the list of struggling retailers. Did you see it coming?

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

💰 Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

Getty Images

I used to shop at Forever 21 all the time because of the store's endless cheap clothing opportunities. I figured if any fashion giant was going to survive the current wave of bankruptcy filings, it'd be that one. Nope. Find out why Forever 21 is closing between 300 and 350 of its stores.

🚀 SpaceX's ambitious Starship timeline

Elon Musk has announced some ambitious plans to get SpaceX's newest spacecraft to the moon, Mars and beyond. Musk says we could see the Starship reaching orbit in less than six months. I guess if anyone can do it, it's Musk, right? Learn more about his updated plans for the spacecraft and what it could mean for the future of spaceflight.

📖 Disney CEO's emotional new book

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, recalls some of the most significant moments of his career in his new book, "The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company." Of course, he specifically recalls the moment he learned Disney World may have been the Pulse Nightclub gunman's primary target, as well as the conversation he had with the father of a toddler killed by an alligator on Disney property. See how he remembers the tragic days, including one he refers to as the saddest of his career.

💙 Memorial service for Florida trooper

Days after his death, plans for a viewing and memorial service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers have been announced, and members of the public are invited to come out and pay their respects. Get the details on the remembrance events and share them.

📵 Lose the phones in school zones

Using your phone in a school zone could cost you starting Tuesday, when about a dozen new pieces of legislation go into effect, including the hands-free portion of Florida's texting and driving law. Find out where you can and can't use your cellphone and what consequences you could face if you do.

🎨 Show off your art on I-4

iStock

Let's be honest: The drive on I-4 isn't always the most pleasant, so we can probably all appreciate the fact that leaders are trying to at least make it look better with some tasteful artwork along the way. To make the news even sweeter, it could be your artwork on display for all of Central Florida to see. Get the details on how to apply for the opportunity and share it with the most talented artists you know.

☂️ We see you, rain

It's been a while since we've had much rain, so I guess it's about time rain chances creep back into the forecast. You're probably also wondering what's happening in the tropics, and I can tell you, the fact that we haven't talked about weather on this Monday up until now is a pretty good thing. See the full forecast to find out when you could see rain and get a look at what we're currently pinpointing in the tropics.

It's sad to see so many stores, like Forever 21, close their doors, but I know it's bound to happen with how much online shopping is done these days. I'm curious: When it comes to shopping for clothes, are you an online shopper, or do you still prefer a trip to the store so you can try before you buy? Email me at BVolz@wkmg.com to let me know. 👗

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.