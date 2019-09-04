Anyone else #SoDoneWithDorian?

After days of coverage and way too many storm-related headlines, I'm ready to say goodbye to Dorian. Who's with me?

Ha, who am I kidding? I've been ready since the day that monster formed. Unfortunately, I know this isn't the last time we'll see or say that name.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

Central Florida spared

Image from Brevard County.

Seriously, I understand you may have thought the coverage of Hurricane Dorian was a bit much, but trust me, we wouldn't work 12-hour shifts and sleep at work just to keep our community updated around the clock if we didn't think it was that important. That damage we've seen in the Bahamas? That could have been us, and while I'm heartbroken that the storm devastated the islands, I'm so unbelievably thankful we didn't see worse impacts here at home. Get a look at the impact the storm did have on Florida's coast.

Tracking Dorian

Though the storm may be heading away from us, this thing is still a Category 2 hurricane, and it could affect our neighbors to the north. Keep up with the latest tracks and models.

Helping the Bahamas

UK Ministry of Defence via CNN The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

Seeing the devastation out of the islands has been truly heartbreaking, which is why so many organizations are already taking action to get results for survivors. Find out how you can do your part.

Sending cruise ships?

The giant boats visit the Bahamas regularly, so it seems like it would only make sense to have them go rescue Hurricane Dorian victims, doesn't it? Unfortunately, it's more complicated than that. Here's why it's simply not feasible for safety and logistical reasons.

Back to school -- again

Copyright 2019 CNN A school district in Indiana spent $47,000 installing stop arm cameras on all of its buses this summer.

We just got the kids back in school, only to take them out for a few days -- thanks, Dorian. And now, it's time to work on getting them back to school again. Find out when schools and universities will go back to normal after Hurricane Dorian.

Who's next?

I hate to end like this since it feels like we've spent a lifetime on Dorian, but I do want to let you know that it looks like Dorian's got some company. See the other systems swirling in the Atlantic and find out what they're expected to do.

I hope everyone stayed safe and saw very minimal damage from Dorian. Thank you for trusting us to keep you informed -- it's an honor and a privilege. Is there any part of our storm coverage that stood out to you, or did you find something you think we could do better if and when the time comes to do it again? Let me know at BVolz@wkmg.com.

