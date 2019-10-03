🌶️ Chipotle drive-thru coming soon

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Bringing your favorite bowl home for dinner is about to get a whole lot easier for some Central Floridians.

It's true, a Chipotle with a drive-thru is coming soon, but to which lucky area? I might spill the (pinto or black?) beans in a bit, but first, the president was in town Thursday, so let's start there.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 President Trump visits The Villages

Getty Images President Donald Trump answers questions before departing the White House on Oct. 3, 2019, in Washington DC.

Medicare is a hot topic but President Donald Trump didn't mince words. A hyped-up crowd cheered as he outlined his plan to protect Medicare for seniors and improve the nation's health care system before he signed an executive order. So what exactly does the new executive order do? Click here to find out.

🌈 Weigh in on look of Pulse Nightclub Museum

The onePULSE Foundation has narrowed the look of the future National Pulse Memorial and Museum down to six possible designs, and organization leaders want your help choosing the right one. See the design finalists and find out how you can weigh in on the decision.

🦠 Battle of the flu shots

Remember how Florida schools competed Wednesday to see which university could administer the most flu shots in a single event? Well, if you were rooting for UCF (like I was), you're technically not a loser -- second place isn't so bad, right? Find out which school won the competition and by how much.

☀️ Did you do your rain dance?

If so, I couldn't tell, considering rain chances are still pretty low. I know I'm not the only one whose grass looks thirsty this week, so let's keep trying. Oh, and as far as temperatures, it's still 90 degrees in October, so there's that. Get the full forecast to see how soon we could see rain and whether temps will stay warm through the weekend.

😱 We know it's hot, but don't do this

Pictures courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department

There's nothing that tugs at your heart strings quite like a stuck pup. Luckily, there was hope for Hope. The canine somehow crawled into the air conditioning ductwork in a downtown Orlando home while her owner was away. But don't worry, Orlando firefighters came to the rescue. Find out more about how they freed the dog.

😋 Chipotlanes coming soon

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

And now, the moment we've all been waiting for: drive-thru Chipotle. It sounds like a dream, but it's about to be a reality for one Central Florida city. Will it be yours? You'll have to read to find out. See which lucky area will be able to grab their burrito bowl from their cars and how soon.

Sorry, I didn't lie. I said I might spill the beans. Hehe. How do you like your bowl? Or maybe a burrito is more your style. Send me your go-to order at BVolz@wkmg.com. 🌶️

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.