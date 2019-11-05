Death -- over a chicken sandwich?

We have got to do better, guys.

I get that everyone wants this chicken sandwich now that it's back at Popeyes, but there is no reason anyone should die over it. Before we get to that shocking story, there's another tragic headline we need to cover, involving the death of nine Americans.

Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com:

🔹 9 Americans killed in ambush

Copyright 2019 CNN

According to a family member, three women, four small children and two infants are the victims of the ambush near the U.S.-Mexico border, during which people were "massacred and burned alive." Find out how it all unfolded and why investigators believe it could be a case of mistaken identity.

🔸 Stabbing over chicken sandwich

Copyright 2019 CNN

I don't like putting death and destruction in our newsletter, especially over a fast-food item. But because I'm afraid the chicken sandwich craze is just getting started, I have to share this story with you. Police are looking for the assailant in a deadly stabbing that started as an argument over someone cutting in line to get Popeyes' re-released chicken sandwich. Read the full story and share it to remind people no fast-food item is worth a life.

🗳️ Did you get your sticker?

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Don't act like people don't head to the polls just to get that "I voted" sticker. Shout out to Seminole County, who sent me one with my vote-by-mail ballot last year. Anyway, today is the big day for the 2019 election season. If you haven't cast your vote just yet, click here to find your polling place and what you can expect to see on your ballot.

🚕 Don't have a ride? Lyft doesn't want that to stand in your way. Get the code to cash in on a discounted ride to the polls using the ride-share app.

📚 Jail time for overdue books?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Michigan woman says overdue library books may have not only cost her a promotion at work, but could also land her behind bars. I'm not saying I forgot to return a movie to my local Blockbuster several years ago, but if I did, I might be pretty darn nervous right about now. Find out how she learned about the warrant out for her arrest and why she's sharing her story with others.

🍑 No eggplant, peach emojis, no problem?

That's what Facebook and Instagram officials are saying now. The social media platforms are constantly changing their rules, which is why a recent update banning the use of eggplant and peach emojis in a sexual manner may have flown under your radar. See what company officials are saying about the changes and what consequences users could face for not following them.

📆 Mark your (Advent) calendars

(Credit: Aldi)

Too early for a Christmas countdown? Not when this much fun is involved. Tomorrow is a big day for holiday lovers: the day Aldi's highly anticipated Advent calendars hit store shelves. With cheese, wine, beer and dog treats now in the mix, the annual tradition is back and better than ever. Explore your options and start your shopping list.

If you could have an Advent calendar with anything inside, what would it be? Mine would probably look a little something like this. 😏 Let me know if you'd like my boss's contact info to convince them to give me a raise so I can afford that one. I'd be more than happy to assist. 😉

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.