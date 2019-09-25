The phone call everyone is talking about

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's phone call with the Ukraine president has been all over the news this week.

If you've missed the headlines this far, you may be thinking, "What phone call?" And then there's the chance that you've been reading and listening to all the news you can find, and you're still thinking, "What phone call?"

It's confusing, but today's briefing should help.

📞 President's call with Ukraine, explained

Some people believe the president used foreign aid as leverage to convince the Ukraine president to investigate his opponent, Joe Biden, and his son. Trump says that's not what happened. That led to people calling on Trump to release the transcripts of the call, and today, the White House did just that. So, was there anything in the memo that indicates the president did anything wrong, or that he didn't? That's not for us to decide. Read the transcripts for yourself and see the reaction they're getting from leaders.

🇺🇸 What about this whole impeachment thing?

Well, some have been calling for Trump's impeachment since long before the Ukraine call came to light, but the talks took a more serious turn Tuesday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will officially initiate impeachment proceedings against the president. What are the odds Trump is impeached? Find out why it may not be as likely to happen as you might think and how impeachment proceedings have played out in the past.

🌀 Quit meandering, Karen

Tropical Storm Karen drenched Puerto Rico and is now just chilling in the Atlantic. To be honest, there's not too much certainty around this storm's future, but one crazy path could lead it to Florida, so just be aware of the possibility. See the latest track and updated models for Karen and what to expect as far as Central Florida's forecast.

🚬 Juul CEO out

Reports of vaping-related illnesses are up, and the Juul CEO is out. As concerns over the use of vaping products grows and threats of federal regulation present hurdles for the company, Juul has decided to roll out a new marketing strategy. Get a look at the changes and what company leaders hope they'll accomplish.

📱 Keep an eye on the kiddos

We hear it all the time, but it takes a story like one that includes an 11-year-old boy driving 200 miles to meet up with a man he talked to on Snapchat to remind us we might have to keep a closer eye on our kids' devices than we think. Read the full story and get a list of recommended parental control apps from experts.

🧑 Debut of gender-neutral dolls

Instead of just Barbie or Ken, kids will now have a third option to choose from during playtime, thanks to Mattel. The company is introducing its first line of gender-neutral dolls, which skip some of the dolls' more traditional characteristics to take a more customizable route. Find out what's different about the dolls and what steps were taken to develop the product.

