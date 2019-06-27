🤔What did you think of last night's big event?

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election kicked off last night in Miami. Did you watch it?

There were a few heated moments between the 10 candidates, as well as some technical difficulties -- which were kinda awkward, just saying. It's all supposed to continue tonight, with some of the front-runners taking the stage.

That's not all we've got to cover on this busy Thursday, so let's get right to it!

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🇺🇸 Democratic debate: night 1

If you did miss it last night, don't worry. We have a list of the major takeaways so you can get caught up before it continues tonight with the next 10 candidates. Night two is being considered the "main" event, because we're expected to see some one-on-one moments between front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sounds juicy. Pop some corn and get ready to watch by taking a look at what to expect.

📱 Texting and driving

If you text and drive, now would be a good time to break that bad and -- you know, potentially deadly -- habit, considering it officially becomes a primary offense in Florida come Monday. Hear the warning from police about the new law.

📪 Check your mail

People throughout the U.S. have been getting a certain piece of mail the last two weeks that may be raising questions. "It's a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, but it's the middle of 2019, which means the 2020 census is still months away," you may have thought if you received it, which is totally valid. But it's still an important survey. Find out why you received it and why you might want to fill it out.

💉 Top health mistakes

We all think we know our bodies, but if you're not seeing the results you've been hoping to in your health, it could be because you're making mistakes that are actually pretty common. Here are the top six health mistakes even the smartest people make, according to experts.

👶 'Where's baby?'

That's the question on a rearview mirror reminder police are passing out to drivers in hopes of preventing hot car deaths. It's a simple message that hangs in your car, but it's sparking a lot of conversation online. See the reminder for yourself and share your thoughts on the officers' efforts.

🔥 It's a scorcher

If the last story wasn't enough to remind you that a very hot summer is underway, maybe the fact that temperatures feel like they're in the triple digits is. Seriously, guys -- drink your water, find some shade and stay safe in this heat. Check the full forecast to find out if a cooldown could be coming.

🍷 Floatable wine glasses

Sure, I just reminded you to drink water because it's hot as heck, but that doesn't mean an ice cold glass of sangria is out of the question while you're chillin' on your favorite pool float. It's called balance, people, and this new invention is helping us achieve it. Get a look at the floatable wine glass you never knew you needed.

