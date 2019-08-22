Do you believe in miracles?

U.S. Coast Guard photo

Whether you pray, channel positive vibes, or just send good thoughts, I know two families who could really use all the help they can get.

And if miracles can happen, I bet both families are hoping one will come their way, because the Coast Guard is hours away from suspending the search for the two missing boaters we've been talking about all week.

A difficult decision

Two firefighters haven't been seen since Friday when they left for a fishing trip from Cape Canaveral. After days of searching, the Coast Guard announced Thursday that if they aren't found today, the active search for the missing pair will be suspended at sundown. Get the latest on the search and follow the story as it develops.

Money up for grabs

What if I told you there's hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of property just waiting to be claimed -- potentially by you? Well, you're in luck, because that's what I'm telling you. And that's why News 6 is partnering with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and his office to host a phone bank Thursday to help you find out if you have anything of value to your name that you may have never known about. If you don't claim it, it could be auctioned off. Get the number to call in and see if you have any unknown dollars to your name.

Final Delta IV mission

The final Delta IV Medium launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Launch Complex 37 carrying a GPS satellite on Aug. 22, 2019. (Image: Emilee Speck/WKMG)

Did you see it? United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Medium rocket lifted off for its final mission this morning and it was gorgeous. Watch the launch again and learn more about the mission.

Predicting your death?

If you could predict when you would die, would you even want to know? Well, the countdown clock to death could be in your blood, according to a study. See what researchers say they can see from a blood sample and what their findings could mean for the future of health technology.

What you need to know about weather system near Florida

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. The system currently has a 30% chance of development within the next five days.

What does this mean for us? We'll actually see lower rain chances in Central Florida before the system dumps some wet weather on the region, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Is it a bird or a bunny?

Copyright 2019 CNN A video of a black animal getting a nice scratch is spreading quickly around the internet as people take sides in yet another great debate.

It's time to play what's that thing people are debating on the internet again! The latest internet debate started after an animal optical illusion video went viral. What do you see?

