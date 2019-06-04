Do you know what today is?😏

iStock/kutaytanir

👮 Parkland deputy arrest

Getty Images Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

More than a year after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the school resource deputy who has been criticized by some for "doing nothing" as the tragedy unfolded has been arrested. See the charges Scot Peterson is facing and what authorities found during their investigation.

🌀 Busy hurricane season?

NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images Tropical Storm Katia, Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose

So I know we're all crossing our fingers for zero, but a team of widely followed forecasters has upped the number of hurricanes it expects this season to six. Why? To put it as simply as possible, the Atlantic is apparently having some hot flashes. Read the scientific explanation behind their prediction.

⚽ Orlando City stadium

Players get into a scuffle during the second half of an MLS soccer match between Orlando City and the New England Revolution, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Orlando City Soccer Club's 25,000-seat stadium officially has a name. Can you guess what it is? I bet you can't! Give it your best shot and see if you were right by revealing the new name here.

🎵 RIP, iTunes

Apple Image 2005: The iTunes Music Store reaches 500 million songs sold.

You've probably heard about Apple's plans to phase out iTunes (sniffles😢), and while it's sad to think about saying goodbye to the app, let's take a moment to remember all that it's done for music lovers across the globe. Take a walk down memory lane and see how iTunes changed music.

📺 New on Netflix

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Speaking of change, it's my favorite time of the month: When we see what's new on Netflix. "Black Mirror" fans, this month is for you. Not into that series? You have a long list of other bingeworthy items to choose from. Check out what's out now and what's coming throughout June.

☔ Rain check

More like, rain? Check! Finally, after days of heat and dry air, we're seeing rain chances creep back up. I know it's weird to get excited about rain, but when you own a home and realize how awful it is to have crunchy grass, you have a new appreciation for precipitation.🤷‍♀️ Am I right? See the full forecast to find out if the wet weather will stick around.

