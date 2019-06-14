🤑Don't miss out on this $$$

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Why are you searching the bottom of your junk drawer for chump change when there's millions of dollars worth of property to be claimed.

The weekend is here and if you're like me, you can always use an extra few bucks for the occasion. Let's see how you may be able to claim some extra cash, shall we? We shall.

💰 Unclaimed property

If you live in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter or Volusia -- so basically anywhere in Central Florida -- you may have some money waiting on you. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' office has more than 1.3 million unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $305 million, just in the Orlando area. Find out if you have unclaimed property and how you can claim your money.

🇺🇸 President Trump's visit

If you haven't heard, President Donald Trump is coming to town next week. His visit has prompted a slew of questions from our viewers. Where is the rally? Why Orlando? How can I get a ticket? What security measures will be in place? How will this impact traffic? See our full breakdown of everything you need to know about the event.

🎢 Hagrid coaster craze

Remember when people waited in line for hours to ride that new "Harry Potter" roller coaster when it opened at Islands of Adventure? Oh wait, that was yesterday. And the reopening of the coaster was already delayed Friday, just 24 hours after the debut. Find out what caused the new attraction to open late its second day and how long it took for it to reach capacity.

1️⃣-🔟 Ride review

While we're talking Hagrid, we asked News 6 theme park expert Landon McReynolds about his experience on the new ride. Get his full review and see how it scored on his thrill scale.

☂️ Father's Day forecast

The rain is sticking around Friday, but it's not anything like Thursday. I know, you really just want to see how it's going to affect your plans with dad Sunday. I'll give you a hint: Umbrellas can make good Father's Day gifts. See the full holiday forecast to plan your weekend.

🎁 Celebrating dad

Speaking of Father's Day, this is my final reminder to you that you should plan something special for yours. If you haven't -- even though I've reminded you every day this week -- don't worry. We did some planning for you. Celebrate your pops with these Central Florida Father's Day events.

