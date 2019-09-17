I mean, sometimes that's true. But this time, it's not what you think.

Before I explain, just wanted to say I missed you guys while I was on vacay!

And what better way to celebrate my return to work than with a warm, busy welcome from the tropics? They never miss an opportunity to stir up some trouble, do they?

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Meet Tropical Storm Imelda

Imelda has upgraded to a tropical storm and -- not wasting any time at all -- has already made landfall near Freeport, Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Get the latest on the storm's path and what forecasters predict it will do next.

🌀 Hurricane Jerry coming soon?

Imelda isn't alone. Hurricane Humberto is still swirling somewhere out there and another tropical depression in the Atlantic is expected to become Hurricane Jerry later this week. Busy out there, huh? See where models show this system going in the coming days.

🌀 Are there even any names left?

Copyright 2019 CNN

With Imelda marking the ninth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season and Jerry set to become the tenth soon, you're probably thinking the following two things: Are there even any names left on the list? If so, who the heck is next? Get a look at the full list of 2019 storm names and which one could be next.

🌀 K, but how does it affect me?

(Image: National Hurricane Center)

Like I just told you, there are three systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but since they're all in very different places, you're likely wondering how on earth they might affect you. See the full forecast for all the latest info on the tropics and what it means for Central Florida.

🚶‍♂️ Florida gives 'NSFW' new meaning

Usually when someone says something is "NSFW," they mean it's not safe for work. But according to a recent study, if you're talking about Florida, NSFW could mean not safe for walking. In fact, it's the most dangerous state for walking, with the top three most dangerous places in Central Florida, the study found. Get a look at the numbers and find out which spots see the highest number of pedestrian deaths.

🎄 Less than 100 days 'til Christmas

(Credit: Enchant Christmas)

But who's counting? Except me. Seriously though, I got back from visiting friends and family in Tennessee and spent the day outside Monday. And -- dare I say -- it actually almost felt like fall. Did you feel it, or was I dreaming? Anyway, it was enough for me to start talking holidays because well, they'll be here before we know it. In fact, tickets to the "world's largest Christmas light maze" are officially on sale. Get your shopping done early by looking into tickets here.

Thanks, Emilee!

Let's hear it for Emilee Speck, ladies and gentlemen. 👏 Did she do an amazing job with our trendy newsletter while I was away, or what? If you'd like to let her know how talented, smart and witty she is, send her a quick "thank you" at ESpeck@wkmg.com. 📧

If there's anything you liked that she did differently, tell me at BVolz@wkmg.com and let's see how we can make it a thing. 😊

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.