Get prepared -- now

Again, I want to start today by telling you I'm not here to scare you. I'm here to prepare you.

According to the latest update, Hurricane Dorian could reach Category 4 strength before striking Florida. Now is the time to get your plans in place. Let me help.

🌀 HURRICANE DORIAN

Latest track, models

It's not looking good, guys, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is stressing the importance of being prepared before this thing gets here. The latest models show Dorian hitting the Sunshine State as a Category 4 hurricane. To put that into perspective, Irma was only a Category 1 by the time it reached Central Florida two years ago. With that being said, it's important to keep tabs on this storm. Get a look at the latest track and models for Dorian and continue checking this story for updates.

Labor Day plans?

I realize you may have had a vacation planned for the holiday weekend, or maybe you had friends or family coming to town for a quick visit. I also realize this storm is probably putting a damper on those plans. Find out how it's impacting flights, cruises, theme parks and other attractions.

School schedules

I know, you were just getting back into the swing of things with the new school year and Dorian had to throw a wrench in there. Some schools have already adjusted their schedules while other haven't, but we're sharing any information we get from school districts on closures and other changes here. If you don't see anything about your student's school, click here to find out if it will be closed due to Dorian.

Seeking shelter?

If you're already considering evacuating to a hotel, there are some deals on places to stay in the Central Florida area. Some places are even waiving pet fees ahead of Dorian. See which properties are offering discounts.

Price gouging

On the other hand, there are always places that try to take advantage of people in distress ahead of a major storm like Dorian by jacking up their prices on necessities, like food, water and gas, which is why the Florida Attorney General's Office has activated its price gouging hotline and launched a new app. Find out how you can file a price gouging complaint during a declared state of emergency.

More resources

Of course, there's a lot you need to know to prepare your home, family and pets before the storm. You can find all of that information, as well as information on where to find sandbags in your area and other emergency information specific to your county, on ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

Have any questions? Send them my way at BVolz@wkmg.com and I'll do all I can to get you answers. Stay safe -- I need my lovely subscribers. ❤️

