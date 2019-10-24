Got any guns you don't want?

Gregg Canes/CNN

Hurry! Go trade them in for a gift card.

It sounds too good to be true that you'd get paid to get rid of a gun you don't want anymore anyway, but it's legit, I promise.

🔫 Guns for gift cards

Law enforcement officers in Central Florida are holding their annual Kicks for Guns event in hopes that getting some guns off the street will make communities safer. If you have one you don't want or use anymore, why not get paid to safely get rid of it? Find out where you can drop guns off Thursday in exchange for a $50 gift card.

🎢 Save this 'epic' date

A map of the Universal Orlando properties and the Epic Universe logo. (Image: Universal Orlando)

Universal hasn't said much since announcing plans for its Epic Universe theme park in Central Florida but according to a recent call among company officials, it could be here sooner than you think. See what was revealed during the call and what else we know about the upcoming park.

💰 Should college athletes make money?

(Credit: Associated Press)

In a major announcement made Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis backed legislation that would allow college athletes in Florida to cash in on their names and images, but that a few things would need to be worked out before that could happen. Learn more about the legislation and what issues the governor says should addressed before lawmakers tackle the proposals.

🎣 Didn't catch enough red snapper?

Anglers still have a little more time to hit the Gulf waters in search of snappers, now that the governor and wildlife officials have announced an extension to the season. Thanks, Tropical Storm Nestor. Find out how much longer the Gulf red snapper season will run.

☔ Brief fall, huh?

Did you like that little cooldown Wednesday? I hope so, because it's over now, and rain is back to replace it. Will the wet weather last through the weekend? Get the full forecast to make your plans.

🐔 Remember the Popeyes chicken sandwich?

Yeah, it's still not back. And while none of us have been able to enjoy the sold-out snack for months now, some chicken sandwich fans will be able to dress as it for Halloween. Close enough? See the "Sold Out Chicken Sandwich" costume that, like the real thing, is impossible to get your hands on right now.

🎃 HALLOWEEN HELP!

