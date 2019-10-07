Have I been replaced?😢

Listen, I know you guys got to meet my work (and real life) bestie, Adrienne, on Friday, and she's pretty great and all, but that doesn't mean you can just replace me. Do you want me to look like that sad robot up there forever? 💔

I didn't think so.

I'm not going to lie: Friday's newsletter was probably the best one I've ever read, which is pretty much how I feel after reading any and every story Adrienne publishes on ClickOrlando.com. Oh, you thought so, too? Good, because she'll be filling in again Tuesday. 🤗 For now, though, you get old faithful -- me!

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

☔ What's that wet stuff in the sky?

I laughed at my boss this morning when I saw that was his headline for today's weather story but honestly, he has a good point. It had been a while since we'd seen any rain in Central Florida, but it finally fell Monday. Find out how soon you could see more of the much-needed wet stuff.

🚡 Scary ride at Disney World

I'm not talking about Space Mountain. Less than a week after the gondola system's opening, some guests had to be rescued from Disney's Skyliner after dangling in the sky for hours. See how passengers are reacting to what company officials are calling a malfunction.

🇺🇸 Another bombshell in Washington

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Disney wasn't the only place shaken up this weekend -- so was the nation's capital, with the report of another whistleblower. Find out what we know about at least one new whistleblower and how they could impact claims made by the first one.

💰 Teachers: Is this enough?

The fight for higher teacher pay in Florida continues, and this time, it's the governor's move that's making headlines. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a new minimum teacher salary he says is "easily doable." Take a peek at the starting salary he included in the proposal and tell us whether you think it's fair for Florida's teachers.

⚽ Orlando City coach is out

Players get into a scuffle during the second half of an MLS soccer match between Orlando City and the New England Revolution, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Orlando City Lions have parted ways with head coach James O'Connor after less than two years on the job, according to an announcement made Monday. Get the details on the announcement and find out what it means for the Lions' leadership.

🎵 Bath time's back, alright!

If you're a fan of the Backstreet Boys, you have to watch this. If you're a fan of News 6 anchor Amanda Castro, you have to watch this. If you're a fan of laughter and happiness, you have to watch this. Basically, I really need you to stop what you're doing and watch this hilarious video of Amanda and her little family jamming out to their bath time remix of the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

Which was most impressive: Amanda's ability to keep an infant smiling during his bath, her spot-on lyrics, or her husband's beat boxing and camera work? I know, I can't decide either. But you're welcome for the laugh.

🍩 UPDATE:

If you read Friday's newsletter, you know Adrienne only accepts praise in the form of compliments and doughnuts. Since she totally nailed the whole newsletter thing, I had to stop and get her a strawberry-frosted with sprinkles on my way in this morning, so here's proof of that.

She did want me to let you know that this does NOT -- by any means whatsoever -- mean she is not accepting any more doughnuts. I'm sure she'd also still happily accept compliments, which you can send to ACutway@wkmg.com this afternoon to make sure you get a great newsletter again Tuesday.

See you all Wednesday!

