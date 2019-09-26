🤫Have you heard the governor's big news?

Florida's first family shared a pretty exciting announcement Thursday morning. Have you heard about it?

Did the whistleblower do the right thing?

Of course, the jury is out on this one -- it always is when political parties are involved, isn't it? While some have questioned and criticized the motives of a whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump, the acting U.S. spy chief says he or she "did the right thing." Find out everything we know about the whistleblower's report and how leaders are reacting to it.

Additional vaping deaths reported

Two more people have died of vaping-related illnesses -- one in Florida and one in Georgia -- bringing the total number of U.S. deaths to 11. Hundreds of lung injuries have also been reported. This all comes as concerns about the effects of e-cigarette use continue growing. Get everything you need to know about what health officials are calling a "nationwide outbreak."

Bye, Felicia (and Karen, hopefully)

Not to be rude, but Tropical Storm Karen is a mess. As my hilarious co-worker put it, "Go home, Karen. You're drunk." All jokes aside, models have shown this thing all over the place, but the latest ones are giving us hope. See the updated track and find out if the end could be near for Karen.

5-year-old chased by coyote

I'm not even trying to be funny when I say this video of a coyote chasing a 5-year-old girl through her yard might be the wildest thing I've ever watched. The thing even touched her! When she went inside to tell her parents this wild story, they were basically like, "What the heck are you saying?" Surveillance video proved her story true. Watch the shocking video of her narrow escape for yourself.

What do Snickers lovers and pecan lovers have in common?

Snickers Mars debuted a Snickers Pecan Bar Wednesday, conjuring up all sorts of chocolate pecan pie vibes.

If you guessed "a pecan Snickers," you guessed right -- but did I really make that one hard for you? It's true, the company has announced plans to release a bar with Texas pecans in the chocolatey, caramely mix. Find out how candy fans can get their hands on the limited-edition Snickers Pecan.

Florida's first family shares big news

Or would you call it -- "baby" news? 👶 Oh yeah, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, posted the big announcement about their growing family online Thursday, saying it looks like the governor's mansion will have to stay baby-proofed a little bit longer. Read more about the DeSantis family expecting their third child and share your well wishes.

