I desperately need some advice

But ABC News argues this information could also be used by hackers to geo-locate you.

Well, I've actually done some research to help find a solution to my problem, but I thought I'd ask you first before I commit to any of the options I discovered.

My issue is that I can NOT stop oversleeping. The fact that I'm working the morning shift this week helps a little bit, since I'm too nervous that I might sleep through my alarms. But on most mornings, I just hit snooze without realizing I've even heard my alarm. I'll tell you what I've found online and you can tell me what you think.

🌀 Tropical wave eyes Florida

Its got its eyes on us, and we've got our eyes on it. We're about two months into hurricane season now, so naturally, this tropical wave is setting its sights on Florida. See what's expected to come of it and how it could impact Central Florida's forecast.

🔸 California shooting

KPIX via CNN Gilroy police respond to a shooting at the Garlic Festival in California.

The story that everyone's talking about today is the shooting that broke out Sunday night at a festival in California, leaving at least three dead, including two children, and at least 12 others injured. Learn more about the victims and see how authorities say the suspect carried out the attacks.

🦟 Avoid mosquitoes

James Gathany/CDC

As if you needed another reason to dodge the nasty things, a deadly mosquito-borne virus known to cause brain infection and swelling in humans has been detected in Florida. Read the warning from health officials and find out how to protect yourself.

🏆 Fortnite World Cup winner

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City.

If you ever knock your kids for doing nothing but staying inside and playing video games, I bet this kid's did, too, at one time. But I'm sure they won't after his skill and talents earned him $3 million and the first-ever title of Fortnite World Cup champion. See how the 16-year-old champ took home the win and what others earned for their efforts.

⏰ Can't stop snoozing?

iStock / Blair_witch According to a 2006 Finnish study, a decrease of sleep by about one hour could reduce a person's sleep efficiency by 10 percent. The study concluded that the time change appears to compromise a person's sleep by decreasing sleep time.

Neither can I, which is why I wrote this story about alarm clocks meant to wake the heaviest of sleepers. One will chase you around and hop up on your nightstand, one will make you do 30 reps of some sort of movement with a dumbbell before turning off and one will literally just scream at you until you've had enough and decide to start your day. There are some other very creative options for my fellow oversleepers out there. Browse the full list to see if any will get the job done.

*Help me! 😴

Before I buy any of those clocks -- which I'm seriously considering because I can't get it together over here -- I was wondering if any of you had any advice for me. It's so bad that I've gotten in the habit of setting my first alarm an hour and a half before I actually have to wake up because I know I'll press snooze at least 12 times. Not. Even. Kidding.

Do you have any tips or tricks that will keep me from being a serial snoozer? I'm desperate! Please send them my way at BVolz@wkmg.com.

