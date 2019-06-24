How safe is Florida? 😳 New numbers may surprise you

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Florida's updated crime rate is out and the numbers are -- a mixed bag.

The actual crime rate decreased although the number of murders and rapes increased, according to the new numbers. How does that work? I'll break it down in a sec, because who wants to start their week talking about crime? Let's start with what else is happening on this Monday.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🔷 New Iran sanctions

CNN Image President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 24, 2018.

I skipped talking about crime to bring up international affairs. I know, it's not much better -- but it is super important. Instead of following through with an attack on Iran, President Donald Trump has announced new sanctions against the country in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. drone. Find out what the sanctions Trump is calling "hard-hitting" mean for Iran.

🔶 UCF student critically injured

A student at the University of Central Florida is fighting for her life after being hit by a car authorities said was driven by a man who was intoxicated at the time. Unfortunately, troopers said that was one of two crashes the 21-year-old man caused Saturday night. Get an update on the victims' conditions and see what charges the driver is facing.

📉 Florida's crime rate

Since we're talking about charges, I guess now is the perfect time to circle back around to explaining those new numbers that break down Florida's crime rate. So yeah, the number of rapes and murders reported in Florida went up last year, but overall, there were 45,154 fewer criminal offenses compared with 2017, which means the overall crime rate dropped by 9 percent. That's good-ish news, right? See a full breakdown of the numbers and what contributed to them.

🖋️ Apprenticeship, education bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been busy making big moves lately. On Monday, he stopped at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island to sign a bill into law that will help increase work opportunities on the Space Coast. Yay for jobs! Find out how the bill will help students have alternative pathways to careers in technical education.

⛲ Future of Orlando

DeSantis isn't the only elected official making moves this week. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gave his State of the City address Monday, celebrating Orlando's recent successes and laying out the plans for its future. See what Dyer says are the keys to success and learn more about his goals for the City Beautiful.

🔥 Can you tell it's summer?

Perhaps the extreme heat or weekend thunderstorms gave it away, but if not, I am here to confirm that summer is officially underway in Central Florida. The good news is, we're getting a little break from the wet weather. The bad news? More heat. Get the full forecast to see when rain returns to the Orlando area.

🚀 Falcon Heavy launch

File photo: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from pad 39A. SpaceX and the U.S. Air Force are targeting June 24, 2019 to launch 24 payloads from Kennedy Space Center on a Falcon Heavy.

Since it's not too bad out there, that means we may actually see the first night launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy happen Monday night. If so, it will be the third ever launch of the massive 27-engine rocket. Find out everything you need to know before the launch window opens.

Anyone got anything exciting happening this week? I could use a Monday pick-me-up. Let me know so I can look forward to it, too! (email emoji): BVolz@wkmg.com.

