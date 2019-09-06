I met my significant other ___.

Fill in the blank. 😏

Your answer may not have been "Facebook," but that answer could become a lot more common with the launch of the social media giant's new dating service. I guess what I'm trying to say here, is that Mark Zuckerberg is basically the new Cupid.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🌀 Dorian makes landfall

Hurricane Dorian made landfall -- again. This time, as a Category 1 storm in the U.S., and officials say hundreds could be stranded on North Carolina's Outer Banks because of it. Get the latest on the storm and where forecasters predict it will go next.

💰 Dorian-related scams

Florida Institute of Technology president and alumni load aid supplies onto a Florida Tech airplane bound for the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

With Dorian leaving the Bahamas devastated and now impacting the people of North Carolina, you may be left wondering how you can help. There are plenty of safe ways to do that, but Florida officials also want you to beware of scammers who may be using the tragedy to their advantage. Read these tips to protect yourself and find out which organizations are legit.

🚭 Vaping deaths

Following a third vaping death, U.S. health officials are again asking people to stop vaping until they can figure out why hundreds are coming down with serious breathing illnesses. Get the details on the warning and the common denominator linked to many of the illnesses.

🤡 Prepare to be scared

Thrill-seekers' favorite time of the year is back: Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is back -- and News 6's Ezzy Castro got a sneak peek. Find out what you can expect this year, even though knowing probably won't stop you from being terrified if you're brave enough to go.

🧼 Bubble Bash begins

Bubbleologist Blaise Ryndes attends Orlando Science Center's Bubble Bash event. (Image: News 6 photojournalist Justin Potter)

Since I'm terrified of literally everything and refuse to pay to be scared, here's a more scaredy cat-friendly option for fun this weekend: Orlando Science Center's Bubble Bash event. Seriously, I'm an adult and the way they're playing with bubbles at this thing looks like something we can all find amusing. Plus, bubbles are therapeutic -- trust me, we play with them in the web pod when we're super stressed. 😂 Get the details on the magical event that seems like fun for all ages.

🌡️ Weekend weather

Now that I've suggested two possible things to do this weekend -- one inside and one out (sort of) -- you're probably wondering what the weather's going to look like. Well, there was record heat today if that tells you anything. See what's in store for your weekend forecast and get an update on all the activity in the tropics.

💑 Love at first 'like'

Bye, Bumble.👋 As I mentioned at the top of this mini news briefing, Facebook is upgrading from Likes to love with the launch of its new matchmaking service. So if you need a date to either of the events I mentioned above, look no farther than your go-to social media site. How does it work? Is it similar to other dating apps? How will it affect your normal Facebook profile? Find out everything you need to know about Dating here.

Just out of curiosity, how did you fill in the blank? 😏 If you have one, tell me how you met your significant other by emailing your answers to BVolz@wkmg.com. ❤️ If not, tell me your thoughts on Facebook dabbling in the matchmaking industry. Will you give the new service a shot?

