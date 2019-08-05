I wish I had better news for you😔

People hold up their phones in lieu of candles at an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting, which left at least 21 people dead, on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

But that's the reality of the world we live in: Sometimes I get to help you start your week with a good laugh, and other times, I have to deliver the heartbreaking news that dozens of people were killed in attacks over the weekend.

Unfortunately, this is one of those times.

🔹 Mass shootings

🔹 Mass shootings

Getty Images Jessica (L) and Kalani Windham leave flowers and a candle outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead, on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Two days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, the death toll is still rising. Two deaths Monday bring the number of those killed in the attack to 22, with dozens more injured. To make things worse, that wasn't the only mass shooting America saw this weekend. Several people were also killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, just hours later. Get the latest on both shootings and find out how leaders are responding to them.

❤️ How can you help?

Getty Images People donate blood at a Vitalant donation center the day after a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

After hearing the news of these tragedies, you may feel called to help. OneBlood officials are encouraging members of the community to do their part by making the decision to be a blood donor. Find out how you can support the cause and how others can benefit from your donations.

✈️ President postpones visit

Getty Images President Donald Trump makes remarks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House as Vice President Mike Pence looks on on Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington, D.C. President Trump delivered remarks on weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas,…

In wake of the mass shootings, President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Central Florida that was originally planned for Tuesday. Get the details on the White House's announcement and continue checking the story for updates.

🦈 Shark bites

freeimages.com

It was also a dangerous weekend on one of Central Florida's beaches. New Smyrna Beach lived up to its reputation as being the shark attack capital of the world when three people were bitten in 24 hours. Learn more about the attacks and see what experts had to say about them.

🚀 Space Coast schedule

The Falcon 9 booster supporting the AMOS-17 launch previously launched Telstar 19 VANTAGE and Es’hail-2 missions. (Image: SpaceX)

It's expected to be a busy week on Florida's Space Coast, with two launches planned from Cape Canaveral within days of each other. Get the details on the scheduled launches and make your plans to see them.

🏗️ Skyscrapers coming soon?

Associated Press (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

If you've ever looked at Orlando's skyline and thought, "Wow, someone really needs to do something about those gaps," someone may have heard you. You probably haven't, though, because Orlando's skyline is already beautiful -- but still. See the report that says five new skyscrapers could be coming to downtown Orlando.

🌀 Check on the tropics

As of now, things are looking OK out there. But since my boss used the "Q-word" to describe the situation in the tropics while writing the weather story this morning, I'd just go ahead and prepare to see that change. Thanks, Daniel.🙄 Anyway, see what's on tap for Central Florida this week with the full forecast.

Did you have a good weekend? Anything special happen? I think we could all use some good news after reading today's headlines. If you have any, send it my way at BVolz@wkmg.com.

