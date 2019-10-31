If you don't have anything nice to tweet...

don't tweet anything at all.

At least that's probably what our moms would say, right?

A new Twitter bot is trying to teach the same lesson to online bullies. The way it works is pretty impressive, too.

Before we get to that cool story, we have to discuss the historic move made Thursday morning.

🇺🇸 'Nobody comes to Congress to impeach a president'

Those were the words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday morning as the House of Representatives approved a resolution to formalize the procedures of the impeachment inquiry to President Donald Trump. Get the details on the vote and why Pelosi called it a "sad day."

🐦 No more politics for Twitter

Or at least not political ads. The company announced Wednesday that it's stopping all political advertising on Twitter around the world because it believes a political message should be earned, not bought. Learn more about the company's decision and let us know what you think of it.

🌡️ Need a Halloween scare?

Check today's temperatures. Also, how am I just remembering to wish you a happy Halloween? It must be this heat getting to me. If you're trick-or-treating tonight, it could get to you, too. The possibility for record temperatures will ease up soon, though. Get the full forecast to find out when some spots could see temps in the '50s.

👻 Spooky but safe

That's my wish for you on this Halloween. I hope you take the kids out for a night of collecting candy or maybe just enjoy passing some out at home. Either way, keep these tips in mind to do it all safely.

👮 Scan codes on cars

Have you found a little card with a QR code left on your car? You probably think it's a sales tactic or scam of come sort, but it could be police trying to tell you something. See the message officers are trying to send with the bar code-printed cards and how they work.

⚾ We have a winner

The Washington Nationals made history Wednesday night, defeating the Houston Astros in Game 7 to win the team's first World Series title. Sorry, Astros fans, but you have to admit, the way the Nats overcame odds to bring home the championship is pretty impressive. Find out what else the team accomplished that made MLB history.

🤖 Kill 'em with kindness

That's also something my mom has told me over the years. This Goodness Bot, launched by Monica Lewinsky, seems to have totally gotten the memo. Basically, you notify the Twitter bot of any negative tweets by responding to them and tagging the bot. From there, it serves up a message of kindness to the original tweeter who used negative language. Get the bot's Twitter handle to give it a try.

Happy Halloween, everyone. 🎃 I'd love to see your costumes if you dress up tonight. Send me some photos at BVolz@wkmg.com. Enjoy the sweets! 🍫

