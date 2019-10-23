Is anyone actually this brave?

WDIV via CNN

One haunted house says it'll give you thousands if you finish it.

That sounds great and all, except -- no one has managed to yet. 😬

We'll talk about your chance at being the first, but before then, let's talk about something scary that just happened right here at home.

Here's what's trending on ClickOrlando.com:

🎢 Riders rescued at Universal

It probably wasn't the ride passengers on Universal's Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster were expecting when they got on, but it certainly made for a memorable start to their day when they had to be rescued from it. See the video that shows passengers stopped on the tracks and what caused it.

And I thought my day was long. 😳 Imagine how they must feel.

👑 Stolen Disney items

Props and costumes were stolen from Disney's Haunted Mansion by a former Disney employee, and now we have the photos to prove it, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Get a look at the photos deputies say show some of the stolen items and who's accused of taking them.

✈️ No ticket, no problem?

Remember that lady who police said boarded a flight at the Orlando International Airport and didn't have an ID or boarding pass, just a selfie of herself? Well, now she's sharing her side of the story. Find out who she says is to blame for her making it onto the plane.

🍂 Sweater weather

Honestly, in Central Florida, sweater weather is any time temperatures drop below 90 degrees, so you know I broke out a brand-new sweater today for the occasion. How long will the cooler weather last? Get the full forecast to plan your wardrobe.

😱 It's a no from me, dawg

Sure, the employees at this haunted house will give you $20,000 if you finish it, but that's after they make you sign a 40-page waiver and if you survive it. Is anyone really that brave? If you think you are, get the details on the attraction to decide if you're up for the challenge.

I know I said it was a no for me, but it's actually more like a HECK NO. Do you think you could do it? If so, what are you doing with your $20,000, besides sharing it with your favorite newsletter author? 😏 Let me know at BVolz@wkmg.com.

