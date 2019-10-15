It was fun while it lasted😑

If you read Monday's newsletter, you know exactly what I'm talking about. 😑

All that quality time we were spending with our video game-playing loved ones? You can kiss that goodbye, because Fortnite is back.

We'll talk about the new chapter in a minute (and how you can fill the void it has left in your life since taking your favorite people back), but first, we have some other very important items to cover.

Here's what's happening on ClickOrlando.com:

🇵🇷 Mass shooting in Puerto Rico

Gunfire erupts in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Image: Ricardo Eladio)

All I can tell you right now is that a mass shooting took place on the island overnight and a local news outlet is reporting that at least eight people have died. We also know it happened in a neighborhood not far from San Juan University. Besides that, we really don't know much else. Read the full story and see chilling video from the scene.

🌀 'Remember me?' -- the tropics

In case you forgot it was hurricane season (still 🙄), three areas of concern have popped up to remind you. Find out how soon we could see our next named storm.

🇺🇸 Democrats taking the big stage

CNN

Yes they are -- again. The next Democratic presidential debate is taking place Tuesday night and with the top candidates going head-to-head, I expect things to get -- you know, interesting. Get everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss the event.

Not sure what exactly you should be watching for during the debate? Try keeping an eye out for these seven things.

🎀 Story behind the pink ribbon

Pink ribbon symbolizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (AP Images)

Obviously, it's October and I think we pretty much all know by now that means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And when you think Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you probably think pink ribbon and vice versa, right? I think most of us do, but have you ever stopped and wondered why? Why a ribbon? And why a pink ribbon? Click here for the history behind it.

🎮 RIP to that quality time

Epic Games via CNN The nightmare for gamers is over: Fortnite is back online with a new chapter.

After an almost two-day hiatus, Fortnite is back and honestly, I miss my fiancé already. Maybe instead of missing that gamer in your life when they inevitably turn back to their consoles, you'll try playing with them? If not, at least read this so you can talk about the all-new Fortnite with them during breaks.

Confession: I started playing Fortnite before Ryan ever gave the game a chance, and I was never a gamer (except for my old PC Sims games. Shout out to the best game of all time). Unfortunately, I may have created a monster when I finally got him to play Fortnite. Any games out there you like to play? Send them my way at BVolz@wkmg.com. After all, we'll need something to fill up all this free time again, won't we? 🙍

